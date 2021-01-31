Robert W. Baird Upgrades Capri (NYSE:CPRI) to “Outperform”

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) was upgraded by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $58.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $48.00. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 39.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CPRI. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Capri from $28.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Capri from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capri from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays upgraded Capri from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Capri from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.30.

NYSE CPRI opened at $41.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.61 and its 200 day moving average is $27.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of -15.37, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Capri has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $46.79.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.88 million. Capri had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 9.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capri will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,029,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Capri by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Capri by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 161,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in Capri during the 4th quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

