Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Rating Increased to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) was upgraded by Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $27.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $14.00. Wolfe Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on RIDE. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lordstown Motors in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Lordstown Motors in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Lordstown Motors stock opened at $25.18 on Friday. Lordstown Motors has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $31.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.19.

In other Lordstown Motors news, VP Chuan D. Vo sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $311,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 191,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,967,752.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Phil Richard Schmidt sold 51,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $1,053,051.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 20,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,614.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 74,700 shares of company stock worth $1,520,301 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $452,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $413,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $425,000. 12.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lordstown Motors Corp., an automotive company, develops, manufactures, and sells light duty electric trucks targeted for sale to fleet customers. It primarily develops Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

