easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Earns Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on EJTTF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of easyJet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Sunday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Sunday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. easyJet currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get easyJet alerts:

easyJet stock opened at $9.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.94. easyJet has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.