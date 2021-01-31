Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Price Target Raised to $58.00

Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Emera from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. National Bank Financial restated a sector perform rating on shares of Emera in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Emera from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Emera from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.71.

Shares of Emera stock opened at $41.81 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.56. Emera has a 1 year low of $29.37 and a 1 year high of $46.07.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

