Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT) Trading Up 7.6%

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT)’s stock price was up 7.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.54 and last traded at $1.27. Approximately 2,841,345 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 202% from the average daily volume of 941,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.02.

About Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT)

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, through with its subsidiaries, operates an online technology platform that enables financial services in the People's Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users.

