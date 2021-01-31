Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Trading Up 7.9%

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA)’s stock price was up 7.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.83 and last traded at $22.63. Approximately 131,981 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 65,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Motorcar Parts of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

The stock has a market cap of $431.10 million, a PE ratio of 150.87 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.29.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.27. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $154.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 2,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total transaction of $45,395.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPAA. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 529.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,769 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 343.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,012 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Motorcar Parts of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Motorcar Parts of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,332 shares during the period.

About Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA)

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, and brake master cylinders; and diagnostics and other products, which consist of diagnostics systems and advanced power emulators that are used for development of electric vehicles and aerospace applications, as well as power electronic products for the development and production of electric vehicles and turbochargers.

