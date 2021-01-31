Northern Genesis Acquisition (NYSE:NGA) Shares Up 9.5%

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NGA)’s stock price was up 9.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.46 and last traded at $25.44. Approximately 3,936,734 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 6,110,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.24.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.97.

Get Northern Genesis Acquisition alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Northern Genesis Acquisition stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NGA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Northern Genesis Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Genesis Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Genesis Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.