Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Shares Up 10.1%

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN)’s share price shot up 10.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.93 and last traded at $6.85. 182,274 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 149% from the average session volume of 73,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.22.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MFIN. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Medallion Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Medallion Financial from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Medallion Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.30.

Get Medallion Financial alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $169.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.76.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The credit services provider reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $30.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 million. Medallion Financial had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 26.61%. Equities research analysts forecast that Medallion Financial Corp. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Medallion Financial stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 47,456 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.19% of Medallion Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

About Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN)

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxi medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.