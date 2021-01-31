OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Trading Up 12.7%

Shares of OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) were up 12.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.82 and last traded at $7.71. Approximately 1,212,053 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 157% from the average daily volume of 470,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OncoSec Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.30.

Get OncoSec Medical alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $215.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 2.64.

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that OncoSec Medical Incorporated will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alpha Holdings, Inc. sold 10,999 shares of OncoSec Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $57,634.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,480,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,755,205.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Grand Pharmaceutical & H. China acquired 4,067,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $22,165,351.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,279 shares of company stock valued at $680,066 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OncoSec Medical stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of OncoSec Medical as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 4.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OncoSec Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONCS)

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 (IL-12) for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

See Also: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for OncoSec Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoSec Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.