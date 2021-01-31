Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Stock Price Up 10.7%

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) rose 10.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $74.75 and last traded at $72.46. Approximately 1,692,858 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 2,293,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.48.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARCT. HC Wainwright downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $84.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $62.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $79.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcturus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.13.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.60 and a 200-day moving average of $60.15. The company has a current ratio of 11.21, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.99 and a beta of 3.01.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.43). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.32% and a negative net margin of 506.70%. The business had revenue of $2.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 442,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.54, for a total value of $46,675,592.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,557,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,944,407.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $464,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 462,255 shares of company stock worth $47,692,393. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 119.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 191.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

