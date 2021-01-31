TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Trading Up 19.2%

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)’s share price was up 19.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.60 and last traded at $1.43. Approximately 6,065,534 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 191% from the average daily volume of 2,084,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $180.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 3.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. TETRA Technologies had a negative net margin of 17.78% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,072,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 431,474 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $390,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Huber Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $668,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Institutional investors own 44.22% of the company’s stock.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:TTI)

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

