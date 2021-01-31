Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) Short Interest Down 73.5% in January

Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decline of 73.5% from the December 31st total of 43,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Global X E-commerce ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X E-commerce ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Global X E-commerce ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $566,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X E-commerce ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $441,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Global X E-commerce ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EBIZ opened at $33.47 on Friday. Global X E-commerce ETF has a 1-year low of $12.94 and a 1-year high of $35.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.47.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.266 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Global X E-commerce ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03.

