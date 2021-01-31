Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,200 shares, a decline of 73.0% from the December 31st total of 134,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 975,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Dogness (International) stock opened at $1.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.64. Dogness has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $3.42.

About Dogness (International)

Dogness (International) Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fashionable products for dogs and cats worldwide. It provides pet leashes, pet collars, pet harnesses, and retractable dog leashes, as well as lanyards; dog comfort wrap harnesses, pet muzzles, metal chain traffic leashes, pet belt and ropes, and other miscellaneous products; mouth covers and pet charms; gift suspenders, including various ribbons and belts for use in the badges, name tags, and gift bags; and intelligent pet products, such as APP-controlled pet feeders, pet water fountains, and smart pet toys, as well as climbing hooks and pet shampoos.

