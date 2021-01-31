Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) Short Interest Update

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decline of 59.1% from the December 31st total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ CTIB opened at $1.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.92. Yunhong CTI has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $8.37.

Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.98 million during the quarter. Yunhong CTI had a negative net margin of 19.62% and a negative return on equity of 552.51%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yunhong CTI stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,925 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Yunhong CTI worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. The company offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties, as well as other inflatable toy items.

