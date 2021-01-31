Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) Short Interest Update

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decline of 59.1% from the December 31st total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ CTIB opened at $1.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.92. Yunhong CTI has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $8.37.
Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.98 million during the quarter. Yunhong CTI had a negative net margin of 19.62% and a negative return on equity of 552.51%.
Yunhong CTI Company Profile
Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. The company offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties, as well as other inflatable toy items.
Recommended Story: Operating Income
Receive News & Ratings for Yunhong CTI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yunhong CTI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.