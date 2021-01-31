Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.25 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “COMMERZBANK AG is involved in the Financial Services Industry. Their principal activities are the provision of banking services, operating through the following divisions: Group management and Services, Domestic Branch Banking, International Finance, and Investment Banking. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CRZBY. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

Shares of CRZBY opened at $6.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 10.95, a quick ratio of 10.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.10. Commerzbank has a 12-month low of $3.09 and a 12-month high of $7.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.79.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

