BMO Capital Markets Boosts AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Price Target to $7.00

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AGFMF. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of AGF Management from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins upped their target price on AGF Management from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AGF Management from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on AGF Management in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AGF Management has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.64.

Get AGF Management alerts:

AGFMF stock opened at $5.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.29. AGF Management has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $5.35.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.