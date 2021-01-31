Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Balfour Beatty (OTCMKTS:BAFYY)

Balfour Beatty (OTCMKTS:BAFYY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

Get Balfour Beatty alerts:

Balfour Beatty stock opened at $7.35 on Friday. Balfour Beatty has a 52-week low of $3.99 and a 52-week high of $7.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments segments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Balfour Beatty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balfour Beatty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.