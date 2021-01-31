BlueScope Steel (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BlueScope Steel (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:BLSFY opened at $65.75 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.97. BlueScope Steel has a 12 month low of $59.82 and a 12 month high of $72.16.

About BlueScope Steel

BlueScope Steel Limited produces and sells metal coated and painted steel building products in Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, North America, and China. The company operates through five segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Building Products Asia & North America, Buildings North America, and New Zealand & Pacific Islands.

