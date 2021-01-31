BlueScope Steel (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BlueScope Steel (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:BLSFY opened at $65.75 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.97. BlueScope Steel has a 12 month low of $59.82 and a 12 month high of $72.16.
About BlueScope Steel
See Also: What are gap-up stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for BlueScope Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueScope Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.