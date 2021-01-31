Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Short Interest Up 325.0% in January

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 325.0% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ADRZY opened at $10.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.82. Andritz has a 52-week low of $6.56 and a 52-week high of $10.13.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ADRZY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Andritz in a research note on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Andritz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Andritz in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Andritz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for hydropower stations, pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Pulp & Paper, Metals, and Separation. The Hydro segment supplies electromechanical equipment and services for hydropower plants; and pumps for irrigation, water supply, and flood control, as well as offers turbo generators.

