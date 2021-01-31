CACI International (NYSE:CACI) PT Raised to $290.00

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Truist from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.22% from the company’s previous close.

CACI has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of CACI International from $296.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.33.

Shares of CACI stock opened at $241.22 on Friday. CACI International has a 12-month low of $156.15 and a 12-month high of $288.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $245.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CACI International will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CACI International news, Director Warren R. Phillips sold 205 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.68, for a total value of $49,954.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,016.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of CACI International by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CACI International in the fourth quarter worth $524,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CACI International in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CACI International by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 39,273 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,792,000 after purchasing an additional 18,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CACI International in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

