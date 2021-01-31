Analyzing Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) and KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP)

Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) and KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Flex LNG alerts:

15.3% of Flex LNG shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Flex LNG and KNOT Offshore Partners’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flex LNG $119.97 million 3.64 $16.97 million N/A N/A KNOT Offshore Partners $282.56 million 1.89 $58.00 million $1.80 9.07

KNOT Offshore Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Flex LNG.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Flex LNG and KNOT Offshore Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flex LNG 0 1 2 0 2.67 KNOT Offshore Partners 1 0 1 0 2.00

KNOT Offshore Partners has a consensus target price of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 13.29%. Given KNOT Offshore Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe KNOT Offshore Partners is more favorable than Flex LNG.

Volatility & Risk

Flex LNG has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KNOT Offshore Partners has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Flex LNG and KNOT Offshore Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flex LNG 4.12% 4.10% 1.96% KNOT Offshore Partners 23.04% 10.64% 3.77%

Flex LNG Company Profile

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated six LNG carriers. It also provides chartering and management services. Flex LNG Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of sixteen shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Flex LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.