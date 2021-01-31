Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Receives $50.36 Average PT from Analysts

Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.79.

STLJF has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from $42.00 to $47.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of STLJF opened at $36.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.62 and its 200-day moving average is $34.22. Stella-Jones has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $37.42.

Stella-Jones Inc produces, markets, and sells pressure treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge timbers, foundation and marine pilings; and construction timbers.

