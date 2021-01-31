Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

TLSNY opened at $8.76 on Thursday. Telia Company AB has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $9.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.31 and a 200-day moving average of $8.11. The stock has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 51.53 and a beta of 0.38.

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It is also involved in the broadcasting and content production activities; and international carrier operations, as well as customer financing business.

