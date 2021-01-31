Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

TLSNY opened at $8.76 on Thursday. Telia Company AB has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $9.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.31 and a 200-day moving average of $8.11. The stock has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 51.53 and a beta of 0.38.

About Telia Company AB (publ)

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It is also involved in the broadcasting and content production activities; and international carrier operations, as well as customer financing business.

