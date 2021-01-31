Brokerages Set Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Price Target at $25.63

Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.63.

RKT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Rocket Companies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Rocket Companies from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rocket Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of RKT stock opened at $21.36 on Thursday. Rocket Companies has a fifty-two week low of $17.78 and a fifty-two week high of $34.42. The company has a quick ratio of 28.59, a current ratio of 28.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.69.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rocket Companies will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Since 1985, Rocket Companies has been obsessed with helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom.

