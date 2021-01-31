Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their neutral rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has a $136.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock, up from their previous price target of $116.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AAPL. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Apple from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Fundamental Research increased their price target on Apple from $112.92 to $113.91 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Cascend Securities increased their price target on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Apple from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $131.33.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $131.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.43. Apple has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $145.09. The company has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

