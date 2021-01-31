Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Abcam plc is a life sciences company. It researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery and diagnostics. The company operates principally in in the United States, China, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom and internationally. Abcam plc is based in Cambridge, the United Kingdom. “

Get Abcam alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ABCM. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Abcam from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair initiated coverage on Abcam in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Abcam in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Abcam from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Abcam in a report on Thursday. They set a hold rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Abcam presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.33.

Shares of ABCM opened at $23.13 on Thursday. Abcam has a 1 year low of $17.71 and a 1 year high of $24.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.27.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Abcam stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in shares of Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

About Abcam

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abcam (ABCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Abcam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.