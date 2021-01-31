Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Lifted to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have $154.00 price objective on the iPhone maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $145.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AAPL. Argus upgraded shares of Apple to a buy rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Apple from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Fundamental Research upped their target price on shares of Apple from $112.92 to $113.91 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $131.33.

AAPL stock opened at $131.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.43. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,398 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

