Northland Securities Increases Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) Price Target to $12.50

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) had its price target raised by Northland Securities from $7.50 to $12.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ADMS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.58.

Shares of ADMS opened at $5.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.96. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $6.02.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 million. Research analysts forecast that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADMS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,430 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $102,000. 44.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

