Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telecom Italia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

OTCMKTS:TIIAY opened at $4.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.25. Telecom Italia has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $5.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.30.

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

