Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Price Target Raised to $257.00

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) had its price objective raised by analysts at Citigroup from $249.00 to $257.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.27% from the stock’s current price.

LH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Argus upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.11.

NYSE LH opened at $228.91 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America has a twelve month low of $98.02 and a twelve month high of $234.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.71.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total transaction of $321,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,449.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total value of $126,178.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,415.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

