Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Lifted by KeyCorp

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) – KeyCorp lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Lam Research in a report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp analyst W. Twigg now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $6.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $5.93. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $583.00 target price on the stock.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.01 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Lam Research from $420.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lam Research from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $553.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lam Research has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $477.15.

LRCX opened at $483.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $508.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $406.48. The company has a market capitalization of $69.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research has a 1-year low of $181.38 and a 1-year high of $585.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter worth $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Mirova bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 8,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.19, for a total transaction of $3,479,754.96. Also, Director Leslie F. Varon sold 225 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.45, for a total value of $91,451.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,202 shares of company stock worth $21,774,505 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

