BP (NYSE:BP) Coverage Initiated at MKM Partners

MKM Partners began coverage on shares of BP (NYSE:BP) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BP. HSBC downgraded BP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. AlphaValue downgraded BP from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BP in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded BP from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. BP currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.08.
BP stock opened at $22.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.56. The company has a market cap of $75.03 billion, a PE ratio of -3.46, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87. BP has a fifty-two week low of $14.74 and a fifty-two week high of $37.78.
About BP
BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).
