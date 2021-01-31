BP (NYSE:BP) Coverage Initiated at MKM Partners

MKM Partners began coverage on shares of BP (NYSE:BP) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BP. HSBC downgraded BP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. AlphaValue downgraded BP from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BP in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded BP from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. BP currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.08.

Get BP alerts:

BP stock opened at $22.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.56. The company has a market cap of $75.03 billion, a PE ratio of -3.46, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87. BP has a fifty-two week low of $14.74 and a fifty-two week high of $37.78.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BP by 16.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 28,357 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of BP during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,565,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of BP by 119.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 36,329 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 19,768 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of BP by 313.7% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 9,251 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 7,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BP by 27.4% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 127,083 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 27,297 shares during the last quarter. 7.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BP

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.