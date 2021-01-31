Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel, antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of naxitamab and omburtamab which are in clinical stage. Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. is based in NEW YORK, USA. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on YMAB. Bank of America cut Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Shares of YMAB stock opened at $42.01 on Thursday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $55.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.78. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 1.36.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, CMO Vignesh Rajah acquired 1,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.74 per share, for a total transaction of $66,963.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David N. Gill sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,734 shares of company stock worth $6,722,232 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 178.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 854.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. The company develops naxitamab that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed steosarcoma or refractory, and high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and GD2-GD3 Vaccine which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of high-risk neuroblastoma.

