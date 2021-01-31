VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of VEON in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $1.90 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of VEON from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. HSBC lowered shares of VEON from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1.80 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VEON from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.90.
NASDAQ:VEON opened at $1.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -8.94, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.50. VEON has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $2.78.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEON. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VEON by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 219,193 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 17,387 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in VEON by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 206,247 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 107,833 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in VEON by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 390,183 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 86,598 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in VEON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,343,000. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in VEON by 894.5% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,751,830 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274,030 shares during the last quarter. 15.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About VEON
VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.
