VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of VEON in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $1.90 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of VEON from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. HSBC lowered shares of VEON from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1.80 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VEON from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.90.

NASDAQ:VEON opened at $1.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -8.94, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.50. VEON has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $2.78.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter. VEON had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. As a group, analysts anticipate that VEON will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEON. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VEON by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 219,193 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 17,387 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in VEON by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 206,247 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 107,833 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in VEON by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 390,183 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 86,598 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in VEON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,343,000. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in VEON by 894.5% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,751,830 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274,030 shares during the last quarter. 15.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About VEON

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

