Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Sets New 12-Month High at $27.64

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.64 and last traded at $27.57, with a volume of 223862 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.82.

MGDDY has been the subject of a number of research reports. AlphaValue raised Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.56. The company has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.17.

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution.

