HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $37.02

HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $37.02 and last traded at $36.80, with a volume of 65881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.60.

HMSY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair downgraded shares of HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. CJS Securities downgraded shares of HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet raised shares of HMS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HMS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.22.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.71. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.81.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. HMS had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that HMS Holdings Corp. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in HMS by 1.4% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in HMS by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in HMS by 3.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in HMS by 1.3% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 53,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in HMS by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 93,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

