Vigil Health Solutions Inc. (VGL.V) (CVE:VGL) Shares Gap Up to $0.33

Vigil Health Solutions Inc. (VGL.V) (CVE:VGL)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.33, but opened at $0.40. Vigil Health Solutions Inc. (VGL.V) shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 2,600 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.30. The firm has a market cap of C$7.28 million and a PE ratio of -133.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Vigil Health Solutions Inc. (VGL.V) (CVE:VGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.37 million for the quarter.

Vigil Health Solutions Inc develops, markets, and distributes hardware and software solutions for care plans and monitoring the aged in Canada and the United States. The company offers The Vigil Integrated Care Management System, a non-invasive monitoring system for residents with dementia. It also offers vigil memory care systems; nurse care systems; vitality care systems; and cloud applications, as well as specialty monitoring and notification devices.

