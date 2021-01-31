W Resources Plc (WRES.L) (LON:WRES) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.09

Shares of W Resources Plc (WRES.L) (LON:WRES) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.09 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.09 ($0.00), with a volume of 182019295 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.10 ($0.00).

The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 290.59. The company has a market capitalization of £6.63 million and a P/E ratio of -0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.13.

W Resources Plc (WRES.L) Company Profile (LON:WRES)

W Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of tungsten, tin, copper, and gold. Its flagship project is the La Parrilla project located in Spain. The company was formerly known as Caspian Holdings Plc and changed its name to W Resources Plc in July 2012.

