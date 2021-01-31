Pennpetro Energy Plc (PPP.L) (LON:PPP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $23.00

Pennpetro Energy Plc (PPP.L) (LON:PPP)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 23 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 23 ($0.30), with a volume of 260 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.50 ($0.35).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 27.44 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 37.16. The company has a market capitalization of £19.17 million and a P/E ratio of -14.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.33.

About Pennpetro Energy Plc (PPP.L) (LON:PPP)

Pennpetro Energy Plc engages in the onshore oil and gas exploration and production in the United States. Its principal property is the undeveloped central portion of the Gonzales oil field that consists of leasehold petroleum mineral interests with approximately 1,000 leases on 2,500 acres of land and proven oil condensates located in the City of Gonzales, Texas.

