Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP) Short Interest Down 36.1% in January

Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,500 shares, a decrease of 36.1% from the December 31st total of 168,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 355,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Midatech Pharma stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 58,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.46% of Midatech Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTP opened at $2.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.01. Midatech Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $7.07.

Midatech Pharma plc focuses on the research and development of oncology and rare disease products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company is developing MTD201, a long acting dose of Octreotide for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; and MTX110, a direct delivery treatment for diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma.

