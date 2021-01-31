Pan Global Resources Inc. (PGZ.V) (CVE:PGZ) Shares Gap Down to $0.54

Pan Global Resources Inc. (PGZ.V) (CVE:PGZ)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.54, but opened at $0.50. Pan Global Resources Inc. (PGZ.V) shares last traded at $0.50, with a volume of 374,589 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a current ratio of 8.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$73.93 million and a PE ratio of -16.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.45.

Pan Global Resources Inc. (PGZ.V) Company Profile (CVE:PGZ)

Pan Global Resources Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the base and precious metal exploration. It explores for lead, zinc, silver, gold, and copper. The company manages the Aguilas Project that includes 4 mineral exploration licenses covering 13,563 hectares, as well as additional mineral rights applications covering 2,803 hectares.

