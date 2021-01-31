Cyanotech Co. (NASDAQ:CYAN) Short Interest Update

Cyanotech Co. (NASDAQ:CYAN) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 34.5% from the December 31st total of 5,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 21,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CYAN opened at $3.73 on Friday. Cyanotech has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30 and a beta of 0.40.

Cyanotech (NASDAQ:CYAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Cyanotech had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $8.57 million during the quarter.

In other Cyanotech news, Director Michael A. / Davis bought 41,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.58 per share, for a total transaction of $107,960.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,267.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Cyanotech Company Profile

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition markets worldwide. The company's products include BioAstin Hawaiian Astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the body's natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health; and Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids.

