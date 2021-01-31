Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Given Outperform Rating at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CPXWF. Credit Suisse Group lowered Capital Power from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Capital Power in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a buy rating for the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Capital Power from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. TD Securities increased their price target on Capital Power from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Capital Power from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Capital Power currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.20.

Capital Power stock opened at $29.14 on Wednesday. Capital Power has a 52 week low of $14.19 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.24 and a 200-day moving average of $24.07.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

