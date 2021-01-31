Yamana Gold’s (AUY) Sector Perform Rating Reaffirmed at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s FY2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AUY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. CSFB set a $7.25 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays raised shares of Yamana Gold from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Yamana Gold from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.25 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.52.

AUY stock opened at $4.66 on Wednesday. Yamana Gold has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $7.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $439.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.33 million. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yamana Gold will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.0263 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 15.7% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its position in Yamana Gold by 18.2% during the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 13,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Yamana Gold by 22.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Yamana Gold by 9.9% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 30,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC increased its position in Yamana Gold by 31.1% during the third quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El PeÃ±Ã³n and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. Yamana Gold Inc has an agreement to acquire the Wasamac property, and Camflo property and a mill located in the Abitibi region of Quebec.

