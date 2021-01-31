Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target Raised to $205.00 at Truist

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its price objective raised by Truist from $160.00 to $205.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Varonis Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $142.65.

Shares of VRNS stock opened at $176.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.46 and a beta of 1.12. Varonis Systems has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $189.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.97.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Gili Iohan sold 7,143 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,000,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at $998,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.52, for a total value of $115,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,081,031.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,198 shares of company stock worth $2,795,469 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNS. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its position in Varonis Systems by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 9,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 20,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 88,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,529,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

