Truist Boosts Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Price Target to $155.00

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) had its price objective lifted by Truist from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PFPT. Summit Insights downgraded Proofpoint from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Proofpoint from $155.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet raised Proofpoint from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Proofpoint in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Proofpoint currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $136.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFPT opened at $129.08 on Wednesday. Proofpoint has a 1-year low of $83.81 and a 1-year high of $140.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.94 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.69.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.20. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $266.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Proofpoint will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Proofpoint news, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.17, for a total transaction of $3,379,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,942,650.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ashan Willy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total transaction of $269,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,497.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,075 shares of company stock worth $7,199,798. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 2,075.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Proofpoint by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Proofpoint in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Proofpoint in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent Â’drive-by' downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

