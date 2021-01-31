Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Given New $33.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PWCDF. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Power Co. of Canada has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Shares of PWCDF opened at $22.98 on Wednesday. Power Co. of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.99.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company with interests in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.

