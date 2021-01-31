Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ELMUF. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Elisa Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. HSBC upgraded Elisa Oyj from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Elisa Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Elisa Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Elisa Oyj in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of ELMUF opened at $58.86 on Friday. Elisa Oyj has a one year low of $51.15 and a one year high of $58.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.32.

Elisa Oyj provides data communications and digital services. It operates through Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The company offers mobile and fixed network services. It also provides industrial IoT solutions for manufacturers, remote patient monitoring and healthcare solutions, and B2b customer support services; and online services.

