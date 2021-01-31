Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RTMVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Friday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Rightmove from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Rightmove presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

RTMVY opened at $16.49 on Friday. Rightmove has a 52-week low of $8.66 and a 52-week high of $18.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.74.

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

