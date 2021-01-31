Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY)

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

EPOKY opened at $19.17 on Friday. Epiroc AB has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $20.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.00.

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment, consumables, and service for use in surface and underground mining, infrastructure, civil works, and well drilling worldwide. It operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments. The Equipment & Service segment provides rock drilling equipment; equipment for mechanical rock excavation; rock reinforcement; loading and haulage; ventilation systems; and drilling equipment for exploration, water, oil, and gas, as well as related spare parts and service.

